Dallas City Council expected to vote on City Hall's future next week

A vote on the future of Dallas City Hall is expected next week.

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson has called for a special city council meeting on Wednesday to vote on a resolution to look at redevelopment options for City Hall and possible locations for city operations to continue during the repair process.

A recent report shows repairing and renovating the 47-year-old building could cost up to $1.4 billion over the next 20 years.

Dallas City Hall future

What's next:

Johnson's office issued a memo calling for a meeting at noon on Wednesday, March 4. Initially, council members were only set to be briefed on the state of the building.

The vote would direct City Manager Kimberly Bizor Tolbert to move 311, 911 and emergency operations to new government center locations as quickly as possible, look into options to relocate all other city hall staff and functions to new government center locations and to pursue options for redeveloping the city hall site.

On Monday, the city's Economic Development Committee is scheduled to hold a public hearing on the future of City Hall.

What we know:

Experts who assessed Dallas City Hall said the 47-year-old building’s mechanical, plumbing, heating, air conditioning, and electrical systems don’t meet modern standards.

While the building is in no danger of falling down, a report released on Friday also found a failing roof and asbestos.

It put a $906 million to $1.4 billion price tag on keeping the iconic building, which was designed by the famous Chinese architect I.M. Pei, for another 20 years.

That number is much higher than the $152 to $345 million estimate for repairs given this past fall. That’s because the new estimate includes $100 million to relocate staff members during the renovation process for efficiency and to avoid an asbestos issue.

It also includes $299 to $360 million in interest for 20-year financing.

What we don't know:

The city has not commented on the possible costs of buying, leasing or building a new city hall.

No estimates have been released about the potential sale price of the building and land in its current state. It has been rumored the site has caught the attention of the Dallas Mavericks, who are looking at sites for a new arena.

The other side:

The Save Dallas City Hall Coalition, a group of architects and preservation activists, are questioning the $1 billion number, which is 23% higher than the cost to rebuild Notre Dame.

The group believes the projected price tag is something you might see for a much larger, more public project. It pointed to a 2018 study that estimated $37 to $39 million in repairs.