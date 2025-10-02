Dallas City Hall reconsiders controversial curbside trash pickup plan

The Brief The City of Dallas is reconsidering its plan to move trash collection from the alley to the curb after significant public pushback. More than 10,700 residents signed a petition opposing the change, citing concerns over physical difficulty, yard reconfiguration costs, and blocked utility access. The city will send a survey to affected residents to gauge interest in keeping alley service, even if it means a potentially higher rate.



The City of Dallas may be learning that you can't mess with people's trash pickup. As many Dallas residents are applauding the city manager's decision to reconsider the city's plan to move trash pickup from the alley to the curb.

Though there are many neighborhoods that have already made the switch.

After the city announced it would end alley-trash pickup for thousands of residents, many started talking trash about city hall. Now their efforts may be paying off.

Local perspective:

When it comes to hot button issues for homeowners, trash pickup is high on the list.

So, when the City of Dallas announced an end to alley collection for thousands of residents, Libby Collet launched a petition on change.org this Summer.

"I thought this was wrong. We need to speak up, so I pushed the send button," said Dallas homeowner, Libby Collet.

"We watched the numbers go up. Wow, it's going a little crazy and then you all started calling."

It may sound like a simple change, moving the pickup from the alley to curbside. But Collet and her husband were moved by the stories people shared, and the 10,700 signatures.

"She said, ‘I can't manage those bins.’ There are a lot of people that, physically, it is tough for them and would potentially cost people a lot of money to reconfigure their yards," said Libby.

"Our neighborhoods were designed to keep utilities in the rear."

If there's no reason to keep the alleys clear for trash trucks, the Collet’s say they also have concerns about alleys becoming overgrown and unpassable for water and utility services.

What they're saying:

Dallas Director of Sanitation, Cliff Gillespie, told FOX 4 in June that unkept alleys are already an issue for the city's larger sanitation trucks, posing a hazard for workers.

"Issues with the safety of workers are paramount. We want to make sure people are not going to get hurt, but the selection of equipment could be an issue. Maintenance of alley's is the city's responsibility, homeowner's as well, for tree limbs," said Jim Collet.

After councilwomen Gay Donnell Willis and Paula Blackmon sent a memo to the city manager, she responded on Wednesday.

"We hear you. Change is hard. I’ve asked the staff to reconsider, review and reevaluate all the available feasible options and think creatively about solutions that may be workable. We must balance customer service expectations with worker safety."

Dig deeper:

The Collet's alley was one where the city restored alley service earlier because it is 10 feet wide.

"Called my friend ‘OK our alley has been spared.’ She said, ‘You can't stop now, there are people depending on you.’"

The Collet’s say the experience has been eye-opening.

"Really enlightening to know when you go to those folks they will listen," said Jim Collet.

What's next:

This pause is only temporary. The city will be sending out a survey this month and next to all customers with alleys that are 8–9 feet wide to find out if they want to keep alley service even if it means a higher rate.

Then the city council will be briefed on the matter in November and January.