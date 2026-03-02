Dallas City Hall's future to be decided this week

The Brief Dallas residents took to Dallas City Hall today to voice their opinions on the future of the iconic building. Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson has set a vote for Wednesday, March 4, for Dallas City Council to decide the future of City Hall. A recent report suggests that repair costs for Dallas City Hall could total north of $1 billion, which includes relocation costs during the repairs.



Dallas City Council is expected to vote on the future of Dallas City Hall this week, and residents packed its chambers today to voice their opinions on the future of the building.

The future of Dallas City Hall

What we know:

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson has called for a special city council meeting on Wednesday to vote on a resolution to look at redevelopment options for City Hall and possible locations for city operations to continue during the repair process.

Johnson's office issued a memo calling for a meeting at noon on Wednesday, March 4. Initially, council members were only set to be briefed on the state of the building.

The vote would direct City Manager Kimberly Bizor Tolbert to move 311, 911 and emergency operations to new government center locations as quickly as possible, look into options to relocate all other city hall staff and functions to new government center locations and to pursue options for redeveloping the city hall site.

A potential 10-digit repair cost

Experts who assessed Dallas City Hall said the 47-year-old building’s mechanical, plumbing, heating, air conditioning, and electrical systems don’t meet modern standards.

It put a $906 million to $1.4 billion price tag on keeping the iconic building, which was designed by the famous Chinese architect I.M. Pei, for another 20 years.

Dallas residents speak on City Hall's future

Local perspective:

Today, residents took to a public hearing on the future of Dallas City Hall. FOX 4's Lori Brown reports the vast majority of speakers called for Dallas City Council to save the iconic building, arguing it would be difficult to find a matching space elsewhere.

Others were upset about what they call a rushed process for city council to make a decision.

"The people’s house is not for sale. This process feels like corruption to me," one resident said. "City Hall is a paid-for asset, it belongs to all of us," said another resident.

Questions about the cost of the repairs

Many members of the public questioned the overall price tag of the repairs. The potential $1 billion cost includes the cost of annual operating expenses, something unrelated to the repairs and a cost the city would incur at a new building. The cost also includes renting a temporary location for five years during the repair process.

"Costs to repair City Hall seem grossly inadequate. Why include move-out costs for people who can work from home like during COVID?" Cookie Peadon, a Dallas resident, said during today's public hearing. "There is no office building hardened to protect employees and citizens who visit it. There are no ceremonial places for receptions, marathons."

"Consultants are overtly biased towards relocation, chock-full of contradictions and fuzzy numbers," said Robert Meckfessel, President of DSGN Associates.

New Mavs arena plans

The Dallas Mavericks have reportedly looked at the current City Hall site as a location for their future arena, alongside an open lot in Far North Dallas. While there have been no public discussions about the potential arena, it was a topic during today's public hearing.

Dallas City Councilwoman Cara Mendelsohn wore a Mavericks t-shirt to the hearing. "I wore it because the Mavericks are in he room, but they are not in the room, so let's have them with us," she said.

"You are going to ask taxpayers to fund another stadium in this city, and they will come back in 20–25 years and ask taxpayers to pay for another stadium," a resident said.

Another resident compared the potential move to the controversial Luka Dončić trade.

"The Mavericks were ridiculed nationally, and still are. Worst trade in the history of the NBA," one resident said. "The decision to knock this building down without all the facts and allowing the people to make the decision is your Luka Dončić trade."

What's next:

A vote on the future of City Hall is set for Wednesday, March 4.