Dallas City Council elects new Mayor Pro Tem and Deputy Mayor Pro Tem

article

The Brief The Dallas City Council has appointed Council Member Jesse Moreno as the new Mayor Pro Tem. Council Member Gay Donnell Willis has been appointed as the new Deputy Mayor Pro Tem. These one-year appointments for both positions are effective starting today, June 16, 2025.



Dallas City Council appoints new City Council Mayor Pro Tem and Deputy Mayor Pro Tem

Officer leadership elections occur each June. These one-year appointments are effective starting today, June 16, 2025.

New Mayor Pro Tem

Council Member Jesse Moreno has been appointed as Mayor Pro Tem.

Jesse Moreno

Mayor Pro Tem Moreno represents District 2 and was elected in 2021.

He is the Chair of the Housing & Homeless Solutions Committee, Vice Chair of the Parks, Trails, & Environment Committee, and a member of the Public Safety and Government Performance & Financial Management Committees.

In the role of Mayor Pro Tem, Moreno will assist in carrying out the duties of the mayor in their absence and play a crucial role in advancing the City Council’s agenda.

"I am deeply honored to step into this important role, and I carry this responsibility with the utmost respect," said Mayor Pro Tem Moreno.

"My predecessor led with grace and I realized I had big shoes to fill. I will enter into this role with distinction and a desire to help where I can."

New Deputy Mayor Pro Tem

Council Member Gay Donnell Willis has been appointed as Deputy Mayor Pro Tem.

Deputy Mayor Pro Tem Willis represents District 13 and was elected in 2021.

She is Chair of the City's Domestic Violence and Human Trafficking Advisory Council and represents Dallas on the North Texas Council of Governments Emergency Preparedness Planning Committee and the National League of Cities Finance, Administration and Intergovernmental Relations Federal Advocacy Committee. She is also a member of the Visit Dallas Business Leadership Council.

"I'm honored that my city council colleagues elected me to this role and look forward to representing our great city at meetings and events throughout Dallas and beyond," said Deputy Mayor Pro Tem Willis.

What's next:

Both Pro Tem positions are appointed by the City Council from among the current City Council members.