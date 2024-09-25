Dallas City Council to decide fate of Forward Dallas zoning plan

The Brief The Dallas City Council is debating the fate of the proposed Forward Dallas comprehensive plan Wednesday afternoon. Forward Dallas would define multiplexes as a secondary use in neighborhoods zoned as single-family now. Those who support and oppose the plan spoke during public comment that lasted more than 4 hours.



For the first time in 18 years, the city of Dallas is set to decide what neighborhoods should look like in the city going forward.

The Forward Dallas plan has sparked a debate about whether the city should allow more density or protect single-family neighborhoods as they are now.

The two sides both see a need for middle-income housing in Dallas, but they disagree about whether Forward Dallas will help the affordability of Dallas.

One side thinks new dense construction will help create more middle-income housing.

But those who oppose the plan argue allowing multiplexes to be built where older single-family homes are now will make owning a home with a yard much harder to attain.

"What about people in marginalized communities who don't know about this? Developer builds and taxes go up. People can't afford to live in neighborhoods, and it creates displacement," said Mary Paras, who opposes the plan. "If I wanted to live in an apartment, I would have. I want my grandkids to walk to school."

"The only way out of the housing shortage is to build more housing," said Roy Atwood, who supports the new plan. "While new construction may not be affordable right away, it will cause demand on older homes to go down."

Forward Dallas would define multiplexes as a secondary use in neighborhoods zoned as single-family now.

That means a developer could go to the city planning commission to get approval for multifamily developments.

With more than 60 speakers, public comment on Wednesday lasted for more than two hours,'

Dallas City Council members began debating the plan Wednesday afternoon but have not made a decision.