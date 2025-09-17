Dallas City Council debates budget with library closures and property tax cuts on the table

The Brief The Dallas City Council is debating a new multi-billion-dollar budget that could cut the tax rate but may still lead to higher property tax bills for residents. The proposal includes closing five public libraries—one this year and four more next year—to save money, sparking strong community opposition. Council members are still voting on dozens of budget amendments, with a final decision expected later tonight.



The Dallas City Council is looking to finalize its multi-billion-dollar budget.

It’s a plan that could include the closure of several public libraries.

City of Dallas' proposed budget cuts

What we know:

Dallas city council members are still making their way through a long list of 40 budget amendments before they approve the budget.

The mayor urged Dallas City Council members to find excess spending in the budget to try to lower the city's tax rate.

The city manager's proposed budget cuts the tax rate by half a cent per $100 in valuation.

That amounts to about a $12 savings for the average Dallas homeowner, but because property appraisal values are rising, a homeowner may still have a higher property tax bill.

Dallas library closures

Local perspective:

Nine council members voted in favor of closing the Skillman Branch Library, at the recommendation of the city manager and the mayor. The mayor argues there is another library nearby. Four more libraries will be on the chopping block next year as the city looks to implement a more regional library approach.

What they're saying:

Dallas residents turned out to city hall to voice their frustration.

"A safe neighborhood is not only for public safety but also education and opportunities. Closing libraries makes Dallas less safe," said Dallas Resident, Caitlin Dolt.

"Libraries led to my career as an attorney. This may not have happened without Dallas public library," said Jonathan Harper.

The other side:

"If we can't make a decision like this, I am concerned about this city ever being able to compete on the basis of the tax rate," said Mayor Eric Johnson.

"The tax rate is a critical ingredient in the cake when people decide where to live or locate a business."

State lobbyists' funding eliminated

Dig deeper:

The parks' director warned that the City of Dallas will also have to consider closing its community swimming pools next year because there are no dollars allocated for operation in year two of the budget.

City council members also decided to eliminate funding for state lobbyists, saving the city nearly $340,000.

The budget includes $1.3 billion for public safety, and $162 million for street improvements.

What's next:

It could be a late night at Dallas City Hall.

The council still has about 20 budget amendments to debate and vote on before approving the final budget.