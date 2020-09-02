Dallas City Council continues a tough budget discussion

article

It’s everyone’s least favorite time of year at Dallas City Hall – budget time. This year the talks will be especially difficult.

The city council will meet Wednesday to try to figure out a way to fill gaping holes in its $3.8 billion budget.

The pandemic shutdown has had a big impact on sales tax revenue. But, the council rejected a plan to make up the losses with a property tax hike.

City Manager T.C. Broadnax wants to cut some services, while also starting new programs that focus on crime prevention.

Mayor Eric Johnson is proposing a pay cut for the highest-paid city employees.

By law, the council must complete a balanced budget by the end of this month.

Advertisement

RELATED:

Police association pushes back on proposed DPD cuts by Dallas council

Dallas council examines public safety funding in proposed 2021 budget

Public safety enhancements highlight latest Dallas budget proposal

Dallas City Council rejects property tax hike to make up for COVID-19 losses