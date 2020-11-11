Dallas City Council approves system that hopes to flag problematic officers

article

The Dallas City Council unanimously approved the purchase of a new system to flag problematic officers.

This new, nearly $1 million advanced warning system is part of a reform plan for the department following the death of George Floyd in Minnesota.

Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall has said the current system can let some behaviors slip through the cracks.

Councilman Adam Bazaldua said while the new tech is innovative, it needs to be backed up by serious action by the police department.

“It's not just about what could be prevented for the future. We've got to be serious about oversight. We've got to be serious about accountability," Bazaldua said.

Wednesday's vote enters the city into a three-year contract with the early warning system's maker, Benchmark Solutions.