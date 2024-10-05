Vacant church catches fire in Dallas' Lake Highlands neighborhood

Image 1 of 8 ▼

Fire crews battled a blaze at the vacant Greater Cornerstone Baptist Church in Dallas' Lake Highlands neighborhood on Saturday afternoon.

The fire broke out around 1:30 p.m. at the abandoned church on Forest Lane and Stults Road.

Firefighters initially tried to make their way inside the boarded-up building to battle the flames, but chose to take a defensive posture when flames escalated.

45-50 firefighters worked to contain the flames.

The fire was officially declared out at 3:45 p.m.

Dallas Fire-Rescue says there have been no injuries reported.

The Dallas County Fire Marshal will investigate the cause of the fire.

The Source Information in this article comes from Dallas-Fire Rescue.



