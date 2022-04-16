Woman arrested for fatal shooting at Dallas car wash
DALLAS - Dallas police arrested a 41-year-old woman accused of fatally shooting a 45-year-old man at a Dallas car wash early Saturday morning.
The shooting happened just after 2 a.m., when officers were called to the 4500 block of Elsie Fay Higgins Street.
Responding officers found Eric Barber suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
Investigators found that Barber and a woman, later identified as Shamkea Khalid, got into a fight outside the South Dallas car wash.
At some point, police said Khalid pulled a gun and shot Barber.
Witnesses gave police a description of Khalid and her vehicle, which police later found in the 4700 block of Meadow Street.
Khalid was then arrested for Barber’s murder.
