Dallas Blooms is back with 'Birds in Paradise' theme

Stunning spring blooms that are shaped into larger-than-life peacocks. That's just one of many things visitors have to look forward to at the Dallas Arboretum.

There is a ‘Birds in Paradise’ theme for the Dallas Blooms event.

This year's gorgeous topiaries now on display are spaced throughout the garden and make great backdrops for photos.

Although North Texas has been hit with a couple of hard freezes, with more cold on the way, the arboretum said there is plenty of color and flowers are still blooming.

"We have Rory Meyers Children's Adventure Garden. It’s a great place for the kids to learn about earth and science," said Dave Forehand, VP of gardens for the Dallas Arboretum. "We have our tasteful place food and herb garden where you can…cooking demonstrations, free samples every day. Really learn about vegetables and how they grow here in North Texas. So besides just the pretty flowers, there’s a lot of other things too."

The Dallas Blooms spring festival runs from now until April 10.

Click here for more information.

Advertisement

READ MORE: Daylight saving time 2022: How to prepare your body for the time change