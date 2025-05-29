Dallas blocks concrete plant near soccer park, but pollution concerns linger

article

The city of Dallas denied allowing a concrete batch plant to set up on land 200 feet from a soccer complex operated by fc Dallas.

But with more than a dozen other industrial polluters already operating near MoneyGram Soccer Park, we asked if the city needs to do more to ensure the health of athletes.

Industrial area

Everyone from World Cup athletes to young kids play at the $35 million soccer complex built by the city of Dallas, but you don't have to look far to see many nearby concrete batch plants.

These raise questions about whether this should remain an industrial area.

If not for the need of a super majority to green-light J Imperium's concrete batch plant, the owner, BJ Johnson, a former University of Texas star wide receiver, would have received the needed votes to operate just 200 feet away from Dallas’ MoneyGram Soccer Park.

What they're saying:

Dan Hunt, President of FC Dallas, said he always had faith in the city council.

"We have this great asset in our city, and you can't put things around it that are going to diminish or take away those opportunities to continue to grow that economic impact," said Hunt.

But Johnson made the point Wednesday that there are already multiple other batch plants operating near the 19 soccer fields.

"The big boys billion-dollar companies can operate permanently for the rest of my life. They are allowed to operate their batch plants," said Johnson.

Dallas City Council

Dallas city councilman Adam Bazaldua argued that the denial of J Imperium did not solve the bigger issue around the complex.

"The city of Dallas made decisions that predate those of us on this horseshoe and that was to put a park where it doesn't make sense," said Bazaldua. "We still have MoneyGram Park and kids who will play in the middle of batch plants galore."

Dallas city councilman, Zarin Gracey, voted in favor of the batch plant and said he has a personal stake in the matter.

"My son, we had 7 games in two weeks, out there in that spot. And I sat there and looked at that batch plant that doesn't have trees."

Plants on north side vs south side

Hunt, whose six and nine year old daughters play soccer at the complex, said there is a reason the other batch plants in the area are less of a concern than Johnson’s proposal on the south side.

"There are batch plants on the north side, but the wind predominantly blows away from the complex."

Hunt says that the city does need to do more to hold the other plants accountable.

"We know that they want this to be successful. So, we're going to do everything that we need to, to ensure it's a first-class experience."

What's next:

Hunt says the city does monitor the air quality around the soccer complex.

The park director said the city also has plans to expand the park with additional soccer fields where trees on the property are now.