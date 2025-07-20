Dallas driver plows into cars stopped at light near Bishop Arts District; 7 injured

Image 1 of 5 ▼

The Brief Dallas police are investigating a crash in the Bishop Arts District Saturday night that injured seven people. The incident involved a suspect hitting a car at a stoplight, causing a chain reaction crash with two additional vehicles. Six victims were hospitalized, while the suspected driver is in critical condition.



Dallas police are investigating an accident that ended with cars piled on top of each other in the Bishop Arts District on Saturday night.

Bishop Arts District Crash

What we know:

Police responded to a call for an accident near North Tyler Street and West Davis shortly before 11 p.m.

Investigators say the suspect crashed into a vehicle that was stopped at the stoplight, causing a chain reaction crash. Two additional cars were damaged in the crash.

Six victims were taken to the hospital and are said to be stable. The suspected driver was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

What we don't know:

The names and ages of the victims in the crash have not been released.