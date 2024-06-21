Dallas has one of the highest birth rates in the country, study shows

article

Dallas has one of the highest birth rates in the country, according to a new study.

SmartAsset took a look at the 37 largest U.S. cities to analyze where birth rates are the highest.

An analysis of Census data found that 5.2 percent of women between the ages of 15 and 50 had a baby in 2022.

In Dallas, it was much higher.

6.3 percent of Dallas women in the age range had a baby in 2022.

The percentage was second only to Indianapolis, Indiana.

Fort Worth was also high on the list (15) at 5.3 percent.

Northern cities filled the bottom of the list, with Portland (34), Boston (35), Milwaukee (36) and Seattle (37) having the lowest birthrate.

Austin came in 33rd with 3.8 percent of women giving birth.