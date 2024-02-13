Dallas has worst drivers in Texas, ranked Top 10 for worst in the country: Forbes

A recent study from Forbes deemed Dallas as one of the worst cities in the country to drive in.

Forbes Advisor ranked the Top 10 cities with the worst drivers, and Dallas ranked sixth.

To come up with their ranks, Forbes analyzed the 50 most populous cities in the U.S. and compared them across five key metrics, including number of fatal crashes and crashes involving speeding, among others.

Dallas has the third-highest number of fatal car accidents involving a drunk driver, ranked fourth in fatal car accidents involving speeding and finished seventh in the number of people killed in fatal crashes.

Fort Worth wasn't far behind, finishing 9th on the list.

Cowtown finished with the fifth-highest number of fatal car accidents involving a drunk driver. It also ranked 11th in the fatal car accidents involving a distracted driver and 12th in the number of fatal car accidents involving speeding.

Alburquerque, New Mexico finished at the top of the list.

You can see Forbes' full breakdown here: