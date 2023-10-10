Dallas Baptist University students in Israel while war started

Some students and staff members from Dallas Baptist University were in Israel when the war started.

Some have returned to North Texas. The rest have made it out of Israel but are still making their way home.

It’s been a grueling 84 hours for Texas father Roy Burdett. His communication with his daughter, 21-year-old Kendalyn Burdett, has been difficult. Information about her whereabouts has been slim to none.

"Her mom and I have basically just been sick," Roy said.

Dallas Baptist University says a group of students, staff and alumni was on a 10-day trip to Israel to tour the Holy Lands. Kendalyn, a junior psychology major, was with them.

On the last day, the Hamas-Islamic terrorist group launched a surprise attack from Gaza, causing the university group to wonder how and if they will get back to Texas.

"I was trying to communicate that your situation is deteriorating by the hour. Being a fire chief, you need a plan A,B,C and D," Roy said.

Roy is a former fire chief, but first a father.

While his daughter and chaperones were hunkered down in Israel, Roy called his local internet company and set up a makeshift command post at his home in Johnson City, Texas.

"They came by late at night and hooked me up with another internet connection to get more channels," Roy said. "Because I was maxing out the system we had. Just stuff like that. It’s very humbling."

Tuesday, Roy was watching the fighting intensify on TV when he got the call. Kendalyn was boarding a flight out of Israel to Dubai with her fellow classmates and deans. The last of the DBU group to get out.

Kendayn’s escape comes as many U.S. airlines announced they’re suspending all flights to and from Israel for weeks.

"That’s what we needed to have happen to get away from the problem. Get off of the x," Roy said. "It’s been. It’s been extremely stressful.

The Burdetts plan to make the trip from Central Texas to Dallas to reunite with their daughter. The head professor who led the trip has been in communication with him and all of the parents.