Dallas asks hospitals for daily updates on bed availability

The mayor of Dallas wants to know exactly where the city stands when it comes to hospital space.

Currently, hospitals are not required to disclose the number of ventilators and beds that are available.

Mayor Eric Johnson is now requiring them to report the information daily so that the city can better assess the needs of the medical community and prepare for a possible surge in hospitalizations due to the coronavirus.

Johnson considers it critical to support those on the front lines and have available what is needed.

His latest emergency regulations also suspend in-person board meetings through the end of April.