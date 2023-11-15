Dallas Aryan Brotherhood gang member sentenced to 30 years in prison on drug charge
MCKINNEY, Texas - A Dallas member of the Aryan Brotherhood was sentenced to 30 years prison after prosecutors said he offered officers drugs and weapons to get out of charges during a traffic stop.
Dakota Carroll, 30, is a member of the Aryan Brotherhood of Texas and entered a guilty plea days before trial.
When meth and heroin were discovered in his car during a 2020 traffic stop, he said he could provide drugs and guns in exchange for being let go.
He was later arrested and charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, more than 4 grams, but less than 200 grams, of methamphetamine.
Carroll previously spent time in prison in 2015 for a Dallas County charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.