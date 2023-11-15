Dallas Aryan Brotherhood gang member sentenced to 30 years in prison on drug charge

article

A Dallas member of the Aryan Brotherhood was sentenced to 30 years prison after prosecutors said he offered officers drugs and weapons to get out of charges during a traffic stop.

Dakota Carroll, 30, is a member of the Aryan Brotherhood of Texas and entered a guilty plea days before trial.

When meth and heroin were discovered in his car during a 2020 traffic stop, he said he could provide drugs and guns in exchange for being let go.

Featured article

He was later arrested and charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, more than 4 grams, but less than 200 grams, of methamphetamine.

Carroll previously spent time in prison in 2015 for a Dallas County charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.