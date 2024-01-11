People stocking up ahead of arctic plunge set to hit North Texas

It was nice outside Thursday, but now is the time for North Texans to get their homes winter ready with temperatures set to drop over the next few days.

At Hall's Grocery in Colleyville, piles of wood are in high demand.

James Benjamin was one of the first people in line Thursday morning to stock up ahead of a possible wintry mix on Sunday.

"It's best to get your wood [Thursday] or [Friday] while the weather is still decent," he said.

Shop owner Charlie Hall said he had five semi-trucks full of wood here on Wednesday.

"We got a storm coming. This is going to be a cold one, just as simple as that," Hall said.

His gas pumps were flowing too.

That's where Duncan Riley was filling up several gas cans.

"We just want to make sure we can keep the house warm with the generator if need be. Not suffer the consequences of broken pipes, or what not," Riley said.

In Dallas, employees at Elliott's Hardware were busy keeping their shelves stocked with the winter essentials.

As one might expect, faucet, pipe, and landscaping covers are the number one selling items right now.

"We just noticed [Wednesday] a lot more people were buying heaters and ice melt, so once we noticed the trend coming, we started going to the backroom and getting heat-related items to the sales floor," Elliott's Hardware GM Welmon Mays said.

Julie McGuire stopped in to pick up a few things, including ice melt for her outdoor stairs.

"It gets pretty wild here. It's like if you don't plan, it happens, so hopefully, since I planned for it, nothing will happen," McGuire joked.

The city's unsheltered residents are being taken care of too.

Thursday afternoon, Chris Bailey dropped nearly 400 sleeping bags at Austin Street Center in Dallas.

Bailey started a social media campaign eight years ago called Everybody Love Everybody.

Hundreds of do-gooders pitch in to make life-saving donations like this possible.

"This started eight years ago when I saw a story on the news that a woman was found slumped over in her wheelchair on a DART platform and she froze to death. We started the sleeping bag drive the next day," Bailey said.

The city of Dallas may make an inclement weather shelter declaration and open temporary inclement weather shelters during the winter if the temperature is forecasted to be 36 degrees in wet weather or 32 degrees in dry weather for four hours or more.