36 displaced after fire at Dallas apartment complex

article

There are 36 people who have been displaced after a three-alarm fire at a Dallas apartment complex Saturday night.

Crews were called to the Murdeaux Villas just after 7 p.m., where they found a fire burning inside the walls of the building.

Dozens of firefighters were on scene to put out the flames. The scene was officially cleared just before 10 a.m. Sunday.

READ MORE: Man accused of shooting at vehicle along Central Expressway arrested after leading police on chase

The American Red Cross and apartment managers are helping those displaced.

No one was injured in the fire.

The cause is under investigation.