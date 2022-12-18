Shooting at Dallas apartment complex leaves 1 dead

article

Dallas police are investigating a fatal shooting at an apartment complex late Saturday night.

The shooting happened just after 11:30 p.m., in the 10000 block of Steppington Drive.

Responding officers found a male victim with multiple gunshot wounds. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Police believe there was disturbance between the victim and suspect that resulted in a shooting.

No arrests have been made at this time.

This remains an ongoing investigation.