Shooting at Dallas apartment complex leaves 1 dead
DALLAS - Dallas police are investigating a fatal shooting at an apartment complex late Saturday night.
The shooting happened just after 11:30 p.m., in the 10000 block of Steppington Drive.
Responding officers found a male victim with multiple gunshot wounds. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.
Police believe there was disturbance between the victim and suspect that resulted in a shooting.
No arrests have been made at this time.
This remains an ongoing investigation.