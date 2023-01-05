Dallas Animal Services extending $150 offer to foster large dogs exposed to canine flu

Dallas Animal Services is extending its offer to give $150 gift cards to people who are willing to foster large dogs exposed to upper respiratory infections, in an attempt to stop the spread of the potentially harmful viruses.

The shelter is looking to create a ‘clean break’ in its building to stop the illness from spreading.

DAS says there are 188 exposed dogs currently in its care.

Many have already recovered or never showed symptoms, but were housed near a sick dog.

The people who foster or rescued the next 80 high-need dogs will be given a $150 Amazon gift card from Friends of DAS.

Dallas Animal Services also says it will cover 100% of the foster dog's vet care.

The program was started late last year.

"We are so grateful that despite the busy holiday season, residents showed up in large numbers to foster or adopt dogs," said MeLissa Webber, Director of DAS. "While we have certainly been celebrating this community response, traffic is now slowing down and the hard work isn’t over yet."

DAS says they are about halfway to where they need to be for the ‘clean break’ they are seeking.

Dallas Animal Services is asking anyone interested to come to their shelter at 1818 North Westmoreland Road from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, January 6, and from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, January 7 and Sunday, January 8.



