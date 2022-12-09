Dallas Animal Shelter offers $150 to fosters in effort to stop canine flu outbreak

article

The city of Dallas says there’s an urgent need for families who can temporarily house dogs.

Dallas Animal Service is offering a $150 incentive for foster families this weekend.

The agency said it needs to get 150 dogs out of its shelter as quickly as possible because it is seeing an increase in canine flu and respiratory infections.

While vets are actively treating the sick dogs, the city hopes to get as many as possible that are not showing symptoms out of the shelter to help stop the spread.

"Lifesaving is a community-wide effort, and DAS has never needed the community more desperately than we do now," DAS Director Melissa Webber. "Securing placement for 150 large dogs in three days is a big ask, but we are confident our community is up to the challenge."

Webber said the incentive is aimed at first-time dog owners or new foster families. The money is in addition to the supplies that DAS provides such as food, bowls, and a crate.

"Our team will provide you with the training and resources you need and help you pick the right dog for your home. We are committed to making it easy for you to help us maximize lifesaving this weekend," she said.

The foster dogs will also receive free veterinary care if needed.

Anyone interested in fostering should visit bedallas90.org/home/foster/.