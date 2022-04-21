241 dogs adopted from Dallas Animal Services after reporting being out of space

article

North Texans answered the call after Dallas Animal Services put out an urgent warning last week.

The shelter said it was running out of room for medium and large sized dogs and worried it might have to start euthanizing.

Since then, DAS said it adopted out more than 240 of the dogs.

Local rescue groups took an additional 39 dogs from the shelter and 63 dogs found temporary foster homes.

Spring is a busy time for the shelter, and more families are encouraged to adopt or foster.