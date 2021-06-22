Dallas Amber Alert suspect also accused of murdering children's' aunt

Two young Dallas boys at the center of an Amber Alert are now safe.

The boys' father, Curtis Jeter, was the suspect in the Amber Alert. He is charged with murdering their aunt.

Court records reveal an ongoing dispute among the family over a child custody issue. Family members told police Jeter had made threats to them before.

Hope Hensley’s family says they were just getting ready to start the day. Hensley’s three children were watching TV and eating breakfast with other family members in the living room when multiple gunshots suddenly came through the window.

"Hope was sitting on the couch with her son and all we heard was, ‘Pop! Pop! Pop,’" recalled Kenneth Davis, Hensley’s father.

The children were not harmed. But witnesses and police say Hensley was hit in the neck. Her family tried desperately to save her life.

"She was in my arms. I literally had my hand on her neck trying to save my daughter," Kenneth said. "As a father, this hurts. I couldn’t save my own child. I couldn’t do it."

"I miss her a lot. I wish they wouldn’t have taken her," said Lyric Davis, Hensley’s sister.

The family says a neighbor saw Jeter running from the area and taking off in a vehicle shortly after the murder.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, Jeter was also seen on a neighbor’s surveillance camera around the time of the murder.

The affidavit says about a month ago Hensley reported her sister and Jeter to Child Protective Services for abusing their children. And the state removed 4-year-old Curtis and 2-year-old Seven from the home.

At the time, police say Jeter made threats that "if anyone took his children, he would take someone's life."

The affidavit says Jeter dropped the boys' mother off Monday at the home of her other sister, who was supervising the two boys, and made remarks about going to take care of some business. When he came back, police say the couple took off with the children, violating the CPS order.

Police issued an Amber Alert Monday night. After several hours, Jeter turned himself into Dallas police. Family members say the two boys are physically okay.

Tuesday afternoon, FOX 4 cameras were there as the children’s mother, Janicenessia Hensley, arrived to speak with police. She declined to speak with us on camera about what happened after she and Jeter left with the children.

Hensley’s family says they’ve had problems with Jeter in the past. Records show he was charged with assault causing bodily injury and family violence in 2017. He is now charged with Hensley’s murder.

"She was just a funny person. She was a good mom," Lyric said. "She loved her kids. She was a good sister."

So far, no other charges have been filed in this case against the children’s mother. Officials say the boys are in state custody and will be placed in temporary foster care.