Dallas air travelers optimistic about holiday plans despite continued FAA reductions

Now that the longest government shutdown in history has ended, many are wondering if their travel plans for the holidays will be affected in the aftermath.

FOX 4 talked to Dallas-area travelers Thursday who were, of course, relieved to hear that the government shutdown is over.

Government shutdown ends

The latest:

Wednesday night, Congress finally passed a government funding bill and sent it to President Donald Trump's desk to be signed, officially ending the 43-day shutdown of the federal government.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy says the current 6 percent reduction of federal air staff will stay in place while officials assess whether the air traffic system can safely return to normal operations. Duffy did not give a timeline as to when that might change.

The FAA has not said when airlines might be able to resume their full schedules.

Fort Worth-based American Airlines says they look forward to serving customers with a full schedule, especially in advance of the Thanksgiving and year-end holidays.

Dallas-based Southwest Airlines, as well as Delta Airlines, say they hope to be back to operating at full capacity within the next few days.

Air travelers weigh in

What they're saying:

At Dallas Love Field, there were very few cancellations on the board. The same was true at DFW Airport.

"We're less nervous that we're not going to get stuck and be able to get back home," said traveler Olivia Price.

"We're really happy for the people who are going back to work, those who worked during the shutdown," said traveler Shelly Bailey.

"You know, I was a little hesitant, but now that things are getting back to normal, I'm looking forward to traveling. My niece, she actually works for TSA, so I'm happy she's getting paid. So it's looking pretty good, looking forward to getting back to traveling," said Woody Robinson, who's traveling back home to LA.

Disruptions could continue

The other side:

Despite the encouraging news, U.S. airlines aren't out of the turbulence just yet.

"You know, we are ready at DFW, we're ready at American Airlines, and how we gear up now will really depend upon sort of ATC staffing, certainly abiding by sort of the government, what we put in place as far as scheduling goes with the government. And we're just ready to go as soon as all of that gets lifted," said Senior Vice President of American Airlines Jim Moses.

Travel expert Gabe Saglie says this uncertainty could lead to less air travel in the immediate future.

"A lot of people perhaps are starting to recalibrate how or if they're going to be flying over the next few days," said Saglie.

"Part of what's tough here is that we don't know how long this is going to last," Saglie continued.

What's next:

Thursday, the Homeland Security Secretary announced that TSA agents who stayed on the job during the nation's largest shutdown will each get $10,000 bonuses.