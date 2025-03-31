Dallas 17-year-old arrested for 14-year-old’s murder
DALLAS - Dallas police arrested a 17-year-old male for the death of a 14-year-old in East Oak Cliff earlier this month.
17-year-old capital murder arrest
What's new:
The U.S. Marshals’ Task Force arrested 17-year-old Andrew Gallegos on Monday morning.
He’s now charged with capital murder for the death of 14-year-old Adam Gutierrez on March 13.
Homicide of 14-year-old
The backstory:
Dallas police officers were called to a home in the 1500 block of Exeter Avenue in East Oak Cliff in the early morning hours of March 13.
They found 14-year-old Adam Gutierrez already dead.
What we don't know:
Police have not yet released any information about how Gutierrez died or how they linked Gallegos to the case.
It’s not clear if the two knew each other.
The Source: Information in this article is from the Dallas Police Department, the Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office, and U.S. Marshals.