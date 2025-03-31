Dallas 17-year-old arrested for 14-year-old’s murder

article

The Brief U.S. Marshals arrested 17-year-old Andrew Gallegos on Monday morning. He's charged with capital murder for the death of 14-year-old Adam Gutierrez in East Oak Cliff. Police still haven't released information about what happened or how the 14-year-old died.



Dallas police arrested a 17-year-old male for the death of a 14-year-old in East Oak Cliff earlier this month.

17-year-old capital murder arrest

What's new:

The U.S. Marshals’ Task Force arrested 17-year-old Andrew Gallegos on Monday morning.

He’s now charged with capital murder for the death of 14-year-old Adam Gutierrez on March 13.

Homicide of 14-year-old

The backstory:

Dallas police officers were called to a home in the 1500 block of Exeter Avenue in East Oak Cliff in the early morning hours of March 13.

They found 14-year-old Adam Gutierrez already dead.

What we don't know:

Police have not yet released any information about how Gutierrez died or how they linked Gallegos to the case.

It’s not clear if the two knew each other.