Expand / Collapse search

Dallas 17-year-old arrested for 14-year-old’s murder

By
Published  March 31, 2025 2:13pm CDT
East Oak Cliff
FOX 4
article

The Brief

    • U.S. Marshals arrested 17-year-old Andrew Gallegos on Monday morning.
    • He's charged with capital murder for the death of 14-year-old Adam Gutierrez in East Oak Cliff.
    • Police still haven't released information about what happened or how the 14-year-old died.

DALLAS - Dallas police arrested a 17-year-old male for the death of a 14-year-old in East Oak Cliff earlier this month.

17-year-old capital murder arrest

What's new:

The U.S. Marshals’ Task Force arrested 17-year-old Andrew Gallegos on Monday morning.

He’s now charged with capital murder for the death of 14-year-old Adam Gutierrez on March 13.

Homicide of 14-year-old

The backstory:

Dallas police officers were called to a home in the 1500 block of Exeter Avenue in East Oak Cliff in the early morning hours of March 13.

They found 14-year-old Adam Gutierrez already dead.

Related

Dallas Police investigate after 14-year-old dies in East Oak Cliff neighborhood
article

Dallas Police investigate after 14-year-old dies in East Oak Cliff neighborhood

Dallas police officers found a 14-year-old with fatal injuries early Thursday morning in the East Oak Cliff area and are investigating the case as a homicide.

What we don't know:

Police have not yet released any information about how Gutierrez died or how they linked Gallegos to the case.

It’s not clear if the two knew each other.

The Source: Information in this article is from the Dallas Police Department, the Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office, and U.S. Marshals.

East Oak CliffCrime and Public Safety