Dallas Wings star Arike Ogunbowale arrested after allegedly punching man outside Miami restaurant: affidavit

article

The Brief Dallas Wings star Arike Ogunbowale was arrested in Miami early Thursday morning and charged with battery following an alleged physical altercation outside a restaurant. According to an arrest affidavit, a man told police that Ogunbowale struck him in the face with a closed fist while he was attempting to escort a large crowd out of the establishment. The Wings organization stated Friday that they are aware of the incident and are currently in the process of gathering more information.



Dallas Wings guard Arike Ogunbowale was arrested early Thursday morning after allegedly punching a man in the face outside a Miami restaurant, according to an arrest affidavit.

What we know:

The physical altercation occurred around 4:20 a.m. Thursday outside an establishment near NE 11th Terrace and NE Miami Court. According to the affidavit, a man told police he was attempting to escort a large crowd out of the restaurant following a separate disturbance when he encountered Ogunbowale.

The man alleged that during the process, Ogunbowale struck him in the face with a closed fist, causing him to fall to the ground.

Dig deeper:

Ogunbowale was arrested at the scene and charged with battery. She was released after posting a $1,000 bond. No further details regarding the cause of the initial altercation have been released.

Dallas Wings respond to Ogunbowale arrest

What they're saying:

The Dallas Wings issued a statement Friday morning addressing the arrest.

"The Dallas Wings are aware of the incident involving Arike Ogunbowale," the team told FOX 4. "We are in the process of gathering more information and will provide further comment once we have thoroughly assessed the situation."