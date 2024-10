article

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is now part of the Marvel Universe.

Prescott appeared alongside actor Tom Hardy in the newly released trailer for "Venom: The Last Dance."

It shows him walking with Hardy’s character, Eddie Brock.

Prescott does his pregame warm-up shuffle in the trailer, and of course, his signature "Here we go!"

He even references his recent deal with the Cowboys.

The movie hits theaters on Oct. 25.