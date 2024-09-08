Dak Prescott, Cowboys agree to 4-year, $240M contract extension

Just hours before the Dallas Cowboys' season kicks off, quarterback Dak Prescott reached a deal that will make him the highest-paid player in NFL history.

Prescott agreed to a four-year, $240 million contract extension. $231 million of the deal is guaranteed.

At $60 million per year, Prescott is the highest-paid player in NFL history on a per-year basis.

After the deal was announced, Dak's agent, Todd France, posted a photo of a Facetime call with a smiling Prescott and the caption "well deserved!"

Prescott was entering the last year of his deal and had been in negotiations throughout the offseason. Those dealings seemed contentious at times with Prescott openly pondering a future outside of Dallas.

The Cowboys QB is coming off one of his best regular seasons of his career. He finished second in MVP voting and throwing for 4,516 yards and a league-best 36 touchdowns.

But Prescott, and the rest of the Cowboys, will be judged by their success in the playoffs this year.

In his career, Prescott is 2-5 in the postseason.

Last season, Prescott struggled mightily in the playoff loss to the Green Bay Packers where his numbers looked better than his actual performance.

The Cowboys QB finished with 403 yards passing and 3 TDs, but Prescott threw two critical interceptions, including a pick six.

"I sucked tonight," the quarterback said after the game.

Prescott joins wide receiver CeeDee Lamb in signing big dollar deals this offseason.

Featured article

Lamb agreed to a 4-year, $136 million deal after holding out of training camp and the preseason.

Now it is a prove it year for the Cowboys.

The 2024 campaign starts Sunday against the Cleveland Browns.

Related article

The game kicks off at 3:25 p.m. on FOX 4.