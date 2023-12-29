Young fan's new prosthetic leg features Dak Prescott’s tattoos

A 9-year-old North Texas boy has something no one else does – except for Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. The two are now linked in a unique way.

Kaysin Potts was recently fitted with a new prosthetic leg that features Prescott’s custom tattoo art.

Prescott even sent him a personal message to mark the occasion.

"What’s up, Kaysin, buddy? That’s truly humbling to see that. Some of my tattoos right from here are there on your leg, your new leg. That’s awesome, man. You’re inspiring me," he said.

Kaysin and his dad joined Good Day FOX 4 on Friday morning to share the story.

He was short on words but big on smiles when he described his first reaction to seeing his new prosthesis.

"Wow and this is very cool," he said.

"He brings the joy, the most joy. Whatever I can do to make him happy," his dad, Paul Potts, said.

Kaysin was born with amniotic band syndrome and needed a prosthesis on his right leg.

The artists at Scottish Rite crafted his one-of-a-kind leg with custom artwork featuring some of Dak’s designs.

Afterward, Kaysin was invited to The Star in Frisco for a tour. That’s where Prescott surprised him by signing the prosthesis and a jersey.

There’s no doubt he will be the coolest kid in school after winter break.