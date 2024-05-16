Daiso to open new location in Fort Worth

article

Daiso, a retail chain from Japan, is about to open a new store at Camp Bowie in Fort Worth.

The store, located at 3501 Bernie Anderson Avenue, features Japanese-inspired home decor, stationary, food and more.

There are already 12 Daiso stores across the DFW Metroplex, but the company says there is still plenty of demand.

"Fort Worth based Daiso customers have shown us through our online business and social media their desire for us to have more stores within the state, influencing our immediate growth strategy in this region," said John Clarke, the Chief Development Officer for Daiso USA, in a statement.

There are Daiso stores in 7 states.

The new location will open on June 1.

It will be open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.