Dahi ke kebab recipe from Sanjh Restaurant & Bar

There's a new chef who is creating a new menu at the Indian fine dining Sanjh Restaurant & Bar in Las Colinas.

Chef Sarabjit Singh Assi visited The Ten to make a kebab featuring curd pander cheese rolled in kataifi with a beet and lemon pickle sauce.

Dahi Ke Kebab

For Filling:

8 Tablespoon Hung curd

4 Tablespoon Cottage Cheese

1 Tablespoon Corn Flour

2 Tablespoon Milk Powder

1 Teaspoon Ginger

1 Teaspoon Green Chili

1 Tablespoon Coriander

1 Teaspoon Cardamom Powder

1 Teaspoon Salt

½ Teaspoon Crushed Black Pepper

For Coating

4 Oz. Kaitafi

1 Tablespoon Corn Starch

For Plating

1 Tablespoon Roasted Beetroot Puree

1 Teaspoon Lemon Pickle Puree

2 Tablespoon Greek Yoghurt

1 Teaspoon Aged Balsamic Reduction

To begin making the Dahi Ke Kebab recipe, we will first make the hung curd.

To make hung curd, place a muslin cloth over a strainer. Place the strainer over a bowl to collect the whey.

Preheat the oil for deep frying. Use a small deep frying pan.

The kebabs are cooked on high heat and fry very fast. It is important to keep the oil preheated. We will fry the Dahi Ke Kebabs as soon as they are shaped and rolled in kaitafi.

Take a large mixing bowl and stir in the remaining filling ingredients like curd, paneer, green chilies, ginger, and salt. Stir well to combine.

Spoon a large tablespoon of the Dahi Kebab mixture rolled into the kaitafi.

Then deep fry it once it is golden brown. Remove the excess oil using a kitchen towel.

For sauce : Mix beetroot puree, lemon pickle puree and Greek yogurt. Mix all together.

LINK: www.sanjhrestaurant.com