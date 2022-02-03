CVS removes COVID-19 test purchasing limits

CVS is no longer limiting the number of over-the-counter coronavirus at-home tests consumers can purchase at its stores.

"We’ve worked with our vendors to increase inventory of OTC COVID-19 tests and have removed all product limits on those products at CVS Pharmacy locations nationwide and on CVS.com," a CVS spokesperson told FOX Business.

Although CVS never ran out of stock, some areas had strained inventory as cases, driven by the omicron variant, mounted.

In December, CVS was one of a handful of companies, including Amazon and Walgreens, that announced a limit on the amount of at-home tests customers can purchase due to the omicron variant, which is now the dominant variant in the U.S.

At the time, CVS customers were limited to six at-home test kits per purchase of its five over-the-counter offerings, including Abbott BinaxNOW, Acon FlowFlex, Quidel Quickvue, Ellume, and Pixel by LabCorp.

Now, not only is there no longer a limit on the number of tests a consumer can purchase but the tests are also covered by most insurance policies.

The Biden administration announced in January that private health insurers will be required to cover up to eight home COVID-19 tests per month for people on their plans.

Americans will be able to either purchase home testing kits for free under their insurance or submit receipts for the tests for reimbursement, up to the monthly per-person limit.

"Particularly, in the early stages of this program, we strongly encourage customers to save their receipt(s) as they may need to submit them to their insurer," the spokesperson added.

Advertisement

FOX Business' Julia Musto and Lucas Manfredi contributed to this report. Get updates on this story at Foxbusiness.com.