Detectives are searching for two women who walked into a Silver Spring Chipotle looking for beef.

On Nov. 26, the Montgomery County Police Department says a fight broke out around 10 p.m. – about an hour before the restaurant was scheduled to close.

The suspects, caught on surveillance camera, can be seen entering the Downtown Silver Spring Chipotle in the 900 block of Ellsworth Drive and approaching the counter.

Later, the video shows one woman arguing with an employee and hurling food at her. Another clip shows the suspects throwing a chair at the employee before leaving the restaurant.

The department has released the surveillance footage in hopes of capturing the women involved. The suspects are being charged with second-degree assault.



Watch video of the altercation below: