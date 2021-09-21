Crowley teacher accused of excessive force on student

article

A teacher in a suburban Fort Worth city is on leave, accused of excessive force on a student.

Students at Crowley Ninth Grade Campus shot video of the incident and posted it on social media.

"The video is disturbing and unacceptable. The improper actions taken by the teacher do not align with Crowley ISD’s expectations for our educators," the district said in a statement.

Crowley ISD said it is investigating to determine what disciplinary action should be taken against the teacher.

The district notified parents but did not release the names of the teacher or the students involved.

READ MORE:

Royse City ISD crossing guard dies after being hit by car during morning drop-off

Parents organize rogue homecoming dance after Northwest ISD refuses to hold one

Advertisement

North Texas pediatricians, Dallas mom hopeful in Pfizer vaccine trials for kids 5 to 11