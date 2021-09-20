Royse City ISD crossing guard dies after being hit by car during morning drop-off

article

Students and staff in the Royse City Independent School District are mourning the loss of a beloved school crossing guard.

Melissa Williams died Monday morning after being hit by a car while working as a crossing guard for Miss May Vernon Elementary School, located in the Rockwall County city of Fate.

Police said the driver of a vehicle experienced a possible medical emergency as students were being dropped off. The car hit Williams and then hit another vehicle.

Williams had worked for the district 14 years, first with the Extended Day Program and then as a pre-k teacher’s aide.

"To put it simply, she was deeply loved by students and staff. This loss has a profound impact on the school community at Miss May Vernon and the RCISD staff," Royse City ISD Superintendent Kevin Worthy said in a letter to parents. "I ask for the Royse City ISD community to pray for Mrs. Williams’ family, the Miss May Vernon Elementary Staff and all involved as they grapple with this sudden and tragic accident."

The school will have grief counselors on campus for as long as needed, the district said.