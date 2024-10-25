Expand / Collapse search

Crowley ISD high school students 'march to the polls' for 2024 election

Published  October 25, 2024 4:18pm CDT
Crowley ISD high school students 'march to the polls'

CROWLEY, Texas - The effort to get out the vote is still going strong, and one North Texas school district serves as a strong example.

For the second year in a row, Crowley ISD in Tarrant County moved classroom instruction outside to stress the importance of voting.

The district hopes to empower students with a "March to the Polls."   

For Dallas Aguilar, the timing couldn’t be better. He’s celebrating his eighteenth birthday.

"My birthday is today, October 25. It’s awesome," he said. "My family has always been big-time voters and have encouraged me to vote as soon as I could. And for my birthday to be on the exact day when I could vote is amazing."

Crowley ISD’s nonpartisan march and rally is aimed at getting high school students excited, engaged and educated about the voting process. 

"Sometimes, the greatest thing we can do is show up," said Crowley ISD Board President Daryl Davis. "Because when we show up, we give other people the encouragement they need to do what needs to be done."

Before taking to the streets, school district officials led the charge. The nonprofit group coordinating the march said the mission is straightforward.

"Our biggest concern and what we advocate for is voter education," said Jess Lugo with March to the Polls. "We don’t come into schools and say we want you to vote a certain way. We don’t care how students vote. We just want them to have the tools to come in and be able to participate."

As a first-time voter, Aguilar says it’s all very real and very important. 

 "I’m excited to vote," he said. "It’s going to be great, a great experience."

Students from three Crowley high schools were part of the effort. The district hopes each year to see the number of students participating increase.