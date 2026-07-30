Crowley ISD bus driver fired after leaving pre-K student on hot bus for hours

The Brief A Crowley ISD bus driver was fired after the district says a pre-kindergarten student was left on a bus after morning service ended. The child was discovered inside the bus in a Durham School Services parking lot, evaluated by medical personnel and reunited with their family. The district is reviewing the incident and requiring all transportation employees to review established child-check protocols.



A bus driver in Crowley ISD had their employment terminated after a child was left on a bus following morning service.

Crowley ISD bus driver fired

What we don't know:

Crowley ISD says it has terminated the employment of a bus driver in the district after they left a child on a school bus following morning service.

The child, a pre-kindergarten student, was found on the bus in a Durham School Services parking lot.

Medical personnel evaluated the child and later reunited them with their family.

The district says the driver "failed to follow protocol and the student should never have been left alone."

Crowley ISD and Durham School Services are still investigating the incident, and are undergoing a comprehensive review of their transportation procedures.

All transportation employees are required to review child-check procedures before returning to service.

What we don't know:

We do not know the name of the bus driver fired, the name of the child victim, or the length of time the child was left on the bus.

What they're saying:

"We are grateful the student was located safely. While the investigation is ongoing, we remain committed to identifying all contributing factors and implementing any corrective actions necessary to help prevent this from ever happening again," Crowley ISD said in a statement.