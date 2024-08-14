A second pastor has stepped down at Cross Timbers Church in Argyle.

Executive Pastor Byron Copeland announced his resignation on Monday.

"I sense that God is calling me to a fresh season of life. So, it is with a thankful heart that I have decided to resign from my position," Copeland wrote in a message to the church.

The resignation comes just weeks after Senior Pastor Josiah Anthony was asked to resign.

Anthony stepped down in late July over "inappropriate actions."

Cross Timbers initially said Anthony had inappropriately communicated with a former staff member, but said to their knowledge it did not include sexual interactions.

After the church announced the resignation, more women came forward and revealed comments from Anthony in texts and on social media that were "sexual in nature."

In the announcement of Copeland's resignation, the church thanked him for stepping up during a "difficult phase."

"I have felt the heavy weight of our recent hurt at Cross Timbers Church. But, I am thankful that this is a place of healing and hope," wrote Copeland. "Though this period has been exceptionally challenging, walking through this with the staff has enriched my life. I have met so many incredible people who have inspired my faith."

Cross Timbers says the support Copeland's decision to step away and spend more time with his family.

The church's founder Toby Slough has taken on the role interim Lead Pastor since Anthony's departure.