More women come forward about Argyle church's former pastor after resignation

article

The former pastor at Cross Timbers Church in Argyle had a "concerning pattern of behavior" involving communication with women, according to the church.

In a letter to members, Church Elders laid out what led them to ask former Senior Pastor Josiah Anthony to resign last month.

The church says at the end of June they received a "concerning report" of inappropriate communication on social media between Anthony and a former member of the church.

When the incident was further investigated, the church says Anthony was not forthcoming or transparent.

In early July, the church was told about inappropriate communication between Anthony and a former staff member.

The church says the communication "was not sexual, but it was excessively personal, and overly familiar with a former staff member."

Cross Timbers says they then asked for the pastor to resign and he agreed.

In an announcement in late July, the church said "The inappropriate and hurtful actions of Josiah do not include any children, physical or sexual interactions or any illegal activity to our knowledge."

After the church announced the resignation, more women came forward and revealed comments in texts and on social media that were "sexual in nature."

Cross Timbers says they will take additional action as needed.

"Thank you to the women who were courageous coming forward. We believe you, are grateful for your willingness to share your experiences, and we are deeply sorry that your trust was violated," the church wrote in the letter to its members.

Cross Timbers founder Toby Slough will take on the role of interim Lead Pastor.