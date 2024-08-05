Argyle church leaders apologize for the way former pastor's resignation was handled

article

Members of Cross Timbers Church in Argyle are trying to move forward after a sudden change in leadership because of the former senior pastor’s "concerning pattern of behavior" involving communication with women.

During Sunday’s service, Elder Jon Sullivan apologized to the congregation before giving an update on former Senior Pastor Josiah Anthony’s resignation.

"We are all experiencing a tremendous amount of change. It is unexpected. It’s uncomfortable and it’s messy," Sullivan said. "As elders, we have made some mistakes along the way. We should have communicated more directly and clearly early with you. Our lack of clarity led to many assumptions being made about the situation. And in trying not to cause unnecessary harm, we inadvertently did."

At the end of June, the church said it received a "concerning report" of inappropriate social media communication between Anthony and a former member of the church. While the communication was excessively personal, it was not sexual.

But after the church announced Anthony’s resignation, more women came forward and revealed comments in texts and on social media that were sexual in nature.

"We believe that the women that came forward, they made a very difficult decision, and we are honored that they trusted us," Sullivan said.

The elders do not consider any of the incidents to be emotional affairs.

"You may have read in an interview given this week by a staff member that the term was used. That staff member inadvertently used an inaccurate term. An affair, whether emotional or physical, requires consent. These interactions could not be consensual because of the unequal power dynamic created by Josiah’s position as the pastor in the church," Sullivan said. "This imbalance of power makes these interactions especially grievous for us, and that behavior will not be tolerated at the church."

He said it is possible that the elders will learn of additional incidents. They will continue to make any necessary decisions moving forward.

There have been no reports of inappropriate interactions with minors, Sullivan said.

Cross Timbers founder Toby Slough will return in an interim leadership role.

"We’re grateful that Toby will be more involved in teaching moving forward. And while we are searching for a lead pastor he will be assuming much of his previous role as lead pastor at Cross Timbers, including supervising the staff and leading the executive functions," Sullivan said.

Anthony is not facing any criminal charges at this time.