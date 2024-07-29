Argyle church's lead pastor resigns after ‘inappropriate actions’

article

Cross Timbers Church in Argyle announced the resignation of its lead pastor, citing mental health and inappropriate actions.

According to his LinkedIn, Josiah Anthony served as a pastor at the church since 2014 after starting as a student pastor.

In a statement, Cross Timbers stated, "The inappropriate, and hurtful actions of Josiah do not include any children, physical or sexual interactions or any illegal activity to our knowledge."

The church did not detail any further as to why he was let go.

Anthony’s picture and info have since been removed from the church’s website.