Croatia national team arrives in Dallas for Wednesday World Cup match

The Brief The Croatian national soccer team will arrive in North Texas this afternoon for their World Cup match against England on Wednesday. On Tuesday, Croatia fans will hold a fan parade throughout Downtown Dallas with a Croatian flag that's roughly the size of a football field. One Croatian fan flying in for the game tells FOX 4 he expects the area to be filled with red and white checkered shirts, a trademark of Croatian football.



Croatia's soccer team will arrive in Dallas later today in advance of their World Cup match at Dallas Stadium.

What we know:

The Croatian national soccer team arrived in Dallas at Love Field around 5:40 p.m. on Monday.

They flew in from northern Virginia where their base camp is, and will stay in a Dallas hotel on Monday night.

Wednesday's game against England will be Croatia's first World Cup match of the 2026 tournament.

The match is expected to be one of the best in the group stage of this World Cup. Croatia defeated England in the 2018 World Cup semifinals, but England has beaten Croatia in their last two competitive matches.

Croatia has advanced to the semifinals in each of the last two World Cups.

What they're saying:

"This one's special. I haven't attended a World Cup yet, so this is my first one."

Ante Kvartuc, a Croatia fan, expects many of the 1.2 million Croatians living in the United States to be in North Texas for their match against England.

Croatia fans

"It means everything. This means everything that we get to be all together on American soil. This is a very attractive and sexy World Cup."

He also expects Croatian fans, known as the Blazers, to represent their country well as their Japanese and Dutch counterparts did in the first match at Dallas Stadium.

"You've already seen what the Dutch and the Japanese did in Dallas. Everyone's on their best behavior. They're representing their cultures and their heritage," Kvartuc continued.

Ante Kvartuc

What's next:

On Tuesday, Croatia fans are planning to hold a parade and celebration by carrying a football field-sized Croatia flag throughout the streets of Downtown Dallas.

The parade is set to begin at 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday. It will begin near Civic Garden on Main Street and will end at Ferris Plaza Park on Houston Street.

Large Croatian flag

Croatia's match against England will begin at Dallas Stadium at 3 p.m. on Wednesday.