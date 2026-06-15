World Cup 2026 Dallas Stadium match features England vs. Croatia in highly anticipated group stage battle

The Brief England and Croatia face off in a highly anticipated 2026 FIFA World Cup group stage match at Dallas Stadium this Wednesday at 3 p.m. England is favored to win and hopes to avenge their 2018 World Cup semi-final loss to Croatia. But the team’s had to deal with severe weather and stolen equipment since arriving at their base camp in Kansas City last week. Croatia arrives in North Texas from their base camp in northern Virginia on Tuesday evening.



One of the most anticipated group stage matches of the 2026 FIFA World Cup gets underway this week in North Texas. It’s England vs. Croatia at Dallas Stadium.

England vs. Croatia

What we know:

All eyes are on this matchup as the English "Three Lions" look to even the score with Croatia after a heartbreaking loss in 2018.

In the semi-final of the World Cup in Moscow, the Croatian team took out the giant England 2-1 in extra time. England went home just short of competing for a title.

The two teams have met since then, with England beating Croatia in their last two competitive matches.

And this time around, England is favored to win. Many experts predict they’ll at least make it to the quarterfinals.

What they're saying:

Croatia believes this week’s game will be special.

"You can feel the excitement whenever you look on social media or whoever you speak to. You can feel that it’s the World Cup. And for me as a player, it’s truly special to be part of the team," said Tomislav Pacak, the team’s head of communications.

England and Croatia Base Camps

Dig deeper:

Croatia’s base camp is near our nation’s capital in northern Virginia.

England is now settled in Kansas City after a rocky start.

Just hours after arriving, the team had to shelter indoors because of a tornado warning.

Then, their equipment was stolen. Police arrested two men from San Antonio in connection with the crime.

What they're saying:

The guys from across the pond also had a bit of fun in Kansas City before their first match. Star player Declan Rice appeared on the team’s "Lion’s Den" show, where he revealed that his mother got worried after seeing him with a sunburn.

"I’ve learned my lesson now. I’m not even that burnt to be honest with you. It’s always the first day of being in a country where you’re not used to the weather. You try to ride it out no sun cream. You have your shower. Then you look at yourself like, ‘Oh no!’"

What's next:

Croatia is expected to arrive in North Texas on Tuesday and will stay overnight at a hotel in Dallas. The details for England’s arrival have not yet been released.

The match at Dallas Stadium on Wednesday is set to kick off at 3 p.m.