‘Critical COVID surge’ forces Hunt County hospital to close

The COVID surge is forcing a small North Texas medical center to temporarily close.

Hunt Regional Emergency Medical Center in Commerce is redirecting ER patients to other facilities and sending its staffers to Hunt Regional Medical Center in Greenville to help with the surge of patients.

"We will cease taking patients at midnight tonight and close at 7 a.m. [Saturday] morning," a hospital spokesperson said. "This will allow about 26 to 30 clinical staff to relocate from our Commerce facility to our Greenville facility. These staff will be working in the inpatient areas as well as the Greenville ER."

The emergency medical center in Commerce hopes to resume normal operations by the end of this month.