Notorious Fort Worth motel demolished as city targets crime-ridden properties

The Brief The Central Motel in Fort Worth has been voluntarily demolished by its owner after it was targeted by the City of Fort Worth's Nuisance Enforcement Task (NET) Force. Police have responded to the property on East Lancaster Road nearly 600 times since 2024 for murder, arson, aggravated assault, and drug and weapons offenses. NET Force has identified six other properties it plans on targeting due to high crime rates and code violations.



A Fort Worth motel well known for criminal activity has been demolished by its owner after the city targeted it as part of an initiative to take down problem properties.

Central Motel demolished

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Central Motel demolition

What we know:

On Wednesday, October 28, the Central Motel on East Lancaster Road in Fort Worth was demolished.

The owners of the building worked with Fort Worth officials on the plan to demolish the motel, and paid for the demolition themselves.

FOX 4 saw multiple Fort Worth residents slowing down as they drove by to watch the demolition. One was seen clapping as the building was torn down.

"When I passed by and seen it, I had to turn around because I want to thank the person who made this happen," said Pastor Vernon Elisher, who witnessed the demolition.

Dig deeper:

The Central Motel's demolition comes after Fort Worth began targeting problem properties in the city through its Nuisance Enforcement Task (NET) Force.

NET Force identifies crime-ridden, resource-draining properties and businesses in the city and pursues legal action to shut them down.

Police have responded to the Central Motel 591 times since 2024, including murder and arson in 2025, 80 narcotics cases, multiple weapons offenses, aggravated assaults, prostitution offenses and more.

A Code Compliance inspection revealed 123 code violations in its 22 rooms, and noted substandard building conditions and safety concerns.

"There were multiple murders here, lots of drug activity, people committing a lot of crimes," says Donna Nickerson, who owns a business near where the Central Motel once stood.

Fort Worth sued the building's owner, Haribhai Patel, in July, and dropped the lawsuit as a result of the owner demolishing the Central Motel.

What they're saying:

"We want them to be accountable, we want them to take the lead on this, but if they don’t, then we’ll come in and use all the tools that are afforded to us and choose demolition if we need to," says Oscar Reyes, Code Compliance Superintendent for the City of Fort Worth.

What's next:

NET Force says it has identified six more problem properties it plans on targeting in an effort to "improve neighborhoods and address properties that have remained persistent concerns for residents."

Patel still owns the land where the Central Motel once stood. It remains unclear what will happen on the property going forward.