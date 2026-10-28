Fort Worth resident claims $1 million Texas Lottery scratch off ticket prize

The Brief An anonymous Fort Worth resident has claimed a $1 million prize from the Texas Lottery scratch ticket game Million Dollar Loteria. The winning ticket was purchased at Silver Star Market in Fort Worth. The business may be eligible for a $10,000 bonus for selling a winning ticket. This was the second of 10 top prizes in the Million Dollar Loteria scratch ticket game, which offers more than $385 million in total prizes.



One lucky Fort Worth resident just made themselves quite a bit richer after claiming a winning scratch ticket from the Texas Lottery.

$1 million Texas Lottery ticket sold in Fort Worth

What we know:

The Texas Lottery announced a Fort Worth resident has claimed a top prize worth $1 million in its Million Dollar Loteria scratch ticket game.

The prize was sold by Silver Star Market, located at 3301 E. Berry Street (Suite 101) in Fort Worth.

Silver Star Market could be eligible for a $10,000 bonus for selling the ticket under the Texas Lottery's Retailer Bonus Program.

The Texas Lottery says the winning ticket was the second of 10 total top prizes worth $1 million in the Million Dollar Loteria game, which offers more than $385.3 million in total prizes.

Image 1 of 1 ▼ Million Dollar Loteria (CTSY: Texas Lottery)

What we don't know:

We don't know the identity of the Fort Worth resident who claimed the winning ticket. The Texas Lottery says they prefer to remain anonymous.