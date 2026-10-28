Fort Worth resident claims $1 million Texas Lottery scratch off ticket prize
FORT WORTH, Texas - One lucky Fort Worth resident just made themselves quite a bit richer after claiming a winning scratch ticket from the Texas Lottery.
$1 million Texas Lottery ticket sold in Fort Worth
What we know:
The Texas Lottery announced a Fort Worth resident has claimed a top prize worth $1 million in its Million Dollar Loteria scratch ticket game.
The prize was sold by Silver Star Market, located at 3301 E. Berry Street (Suite 101) in Fort Worth.
Silver Star Market could be eligible for a $10,000 bonus for selling the ticket under the Texas Lottery's Retailer Bonus Program.
The Texas Lottery says the winning ticket was the second of 10 total top prizes worth $1 million in the Million Dollar Loteria game, which offers more than $385.3 million in total prizes.
Million Dollar Loteria (CTSY: Texas Lottery)
What we don't know:
We don't know the identity of the Fort Worth resident who claimed the winning ticket. The Texas Lottery says they prefer to remain anonymous.
The Source: Information in this story comes from the Texas Lottery.