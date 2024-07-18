2 Crip gang members arrested in Parker County fentanyl bust

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Parker County Sheriff's Office

Two Crip gang members were arrested in a recent Parker County drug bust.

The Parker County Sheriff's Office says the investigation began when they arrested a Parker County man on charges of trafficking fentanyl and identified a much larger drug ring in North Texas.

Several law enforcement agencies took part in the investigation over the last few months, with numerous undercover officers buying fentanyl from the drug ring.

On June 24, a bust ended in the arrest of confirmed Crip gang members Derrion White, 21, and Cortez Sterling, 23.

As a part of the bust, investigators seized hundreds of fentanyl pills.

The Parker County Sheriff's Office says the investigation into the ring is ongoing.