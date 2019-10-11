Cricket stadium removed from proposed development in Allen

The proposed Allen Sports Village has been changed after the cricket stadium that caused concerns for some Allen residents was removed from the proposal.

The cricket stadium was proposed for a development project located at the intersection of Alma Road and the 121 corridor.

But nearby residents complained to the city council about the noise that would come from the stadium, and asked for developers to be required to conduct sound, light and traffic studies before preliminary approval was given.

Last week, the Thakkar Group resubmitted their zoning application, and the cricket stadium was removed from that application.

The development, which was to be called Allen Sports Village, now plans to have “office, retail, hotel, urban residences and open space,” according to the city of Allen.

It’s not yet known what the new proposed development will be named.